BidaskClub Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Sell

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.08.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

