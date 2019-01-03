Bio-Path (BPTH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Bio-Path stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,422. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Bio-Path worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.