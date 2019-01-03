BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,804 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,286,672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 231,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,359,000 after purchasing an additional 195,950 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 303,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 150,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

