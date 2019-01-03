BioTelemetry (BEAT) Trading Down 6.7%

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.35. 603,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 517,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $4,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,839.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

