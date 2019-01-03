bitBTC Market Cap Hits $173,973.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One bitBTC token can currently be bought for $3,915.05 or 1.00822964 BTC on major exchanges. bitBTC has a total market cap of $173,973.00 and $139.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitBTC has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.02323603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00153650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00201328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026058 BTC.

bitBTC Token Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 44 tokens. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

