bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $30.40 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00004030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.02320705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00155324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00200669 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026495 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,132,900 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

