Bitcoin W Spectrum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $188.00 (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market capitalization of $87,341.00 and $188.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin W Spectrum alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.02383362 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026542 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 105,466,952 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

