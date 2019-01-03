BitSoar Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BSR)

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitSoar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.57, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33. In the last week, BitSoar has traded flat against the dollar. BitSoar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSoar alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.02139372 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005945 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSoar Profile

BitSoar (BSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. BitSoar’s official website is bitsoar.com. BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar.

Buying and Selling BitSoar

BitSoar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.93, $20.33, $32.04, $24.68, $13.79, $7.53, $18.96, $51.48, $5.57, $10.39, $50.96 and $11.75. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSoar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSoar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSoar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.