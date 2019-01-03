BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0882 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $84,221.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00057787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,509,240 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.