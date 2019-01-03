Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,550. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 348,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

