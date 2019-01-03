BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.72% of Central Pacific Financial worth $114,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/blackrock-inc-sells-10450-shares-of-central-pacific-financial-corp-cpf.html.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.