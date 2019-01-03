BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 47,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,524. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

