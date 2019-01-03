BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 54,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,132. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $14.89.
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
