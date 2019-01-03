Blackrock Virginia Municipal (BHV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

