Bodhi (BOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bodhi token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Bodhi has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bodhi has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $791,348.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.02332271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00156269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00201546 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Cobinhood, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

