Boise Cascade (BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,145,000 after acquiring an additional 279,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,247,000 after acquiring an additional 332,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,006,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,247,000 after acquiring an additional 332,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 21.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 285,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

