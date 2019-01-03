Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.40 ($3.18).

BOO opened at GBX 165.10 ($2.16) on Thursday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.30).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

