Boot Barn (BOOT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

BOOT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.01. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 38.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $174,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

