Boston Beer (SAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $279.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry year to date driven by the progress on its three-point growth plan, focused on cost savings, long-term innovation and the revival of Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands. The company’s third-quarter 2018 top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. While this marked Boston Beer’s earnings beat in six of the trailing eight quarters, sales surpassed estimates in four of the last six quarters. Results were fueled by strong depletions growth and higher shipment volumes. Further, management’s raised 2018 earnings and depletions outlook drives optimism. However, persistent softness in the Samuel Adams brand is a major headwind. Further, the company lowered gross margin forecast for 2018, given industry-wide headwinds of higher packaging and transportation costs. It also expects operating expenses to rise due to brand innovations and marketing strategies, which may hurt profitability.”

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.54.

NYSE:SAM opened at $235.03 on Monday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $160.40 and a twelve month high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $187,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,317 shares of company stock worth $3,986,939 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,366,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.