Boyd Gaming Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,890 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,106% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,077,000 after buying an additional 670,588 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 789,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

