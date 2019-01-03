BridgeCoin (BCO) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, BridgeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One BridgeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00014068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BridgeCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $23,607.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00829353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001212 BTC.

BridgeCoin Coin Profile

BridgeCoin (BCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge. The official website for BridgeCoin is www.crypto-bridge.org.

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BridgeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BridgeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BridgeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

