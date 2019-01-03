Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

BEDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,585,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.