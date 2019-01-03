Brokerages Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Studio City International.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Studio City International in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MSC stock remained flat at $$16.72 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

