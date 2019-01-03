Brokerages Expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will post $53.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the lowest is $53.01 million. Emerald Expositions Events posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $377.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $378.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $394.25 million, with estimates ranging from $381.25 million to $407.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, insider William Charles sold 14,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $179,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 6,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,910. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $903.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.05.

Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

