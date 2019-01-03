Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.69 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.07. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,432. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,518,000 after buying an additional 491,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,807,000 after buying an additional 1,007,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after buying an additional 98,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 889,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,475,000 after buying an additional 100,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 271,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

