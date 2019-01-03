Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $750.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.27 per share, with a total value of $30,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,784. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

