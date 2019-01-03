Brokerages Set $3.63 Target Price for Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC)

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PGLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $114,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.18. Pershing Gold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

