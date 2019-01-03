Brokerages Set $31.67 Price Target for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $31.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $214,047.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 85.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

