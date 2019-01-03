Brokerages Set BB&T Co. (BBT) PT at $55.21

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of BBT opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in BB&T by 2,899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 64,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

