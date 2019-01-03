Brokerages Set Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) PT at $17.70

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,091,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,877 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,822,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 536,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.