Brokerages Set California Resources Corp (CRC) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Harold M. Korell bought 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,603.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 156,881 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,487. California Resources has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 5.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $828.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

