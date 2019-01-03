Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Price Target at $32.72

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.72 ($38.04).

EVK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

FRA:EVK opened at €21.74 ($25.28) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

