Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (IGT) PT at $24.69

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,747,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 1,680,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.