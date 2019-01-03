Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Price Target at $445.50

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.82).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JUP. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 290.90 ($3.80). 557,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35).

Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

