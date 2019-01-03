Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $46.71 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 802,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 730,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,094,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

