Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Target Price at $68.08

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 192.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

