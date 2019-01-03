Brokerages Set Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Target Price at $2,783.40

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,783.40 ($36.37).

RAT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, October 5th. Numis Securities raised Rathbone Brothers to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,730 ($35.67) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON RAT traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,368 ($30.94). 32,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

In other news, insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

