Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,292,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter.

RLJ stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

