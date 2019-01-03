Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Target Price at $23.22

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.22.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR opened at $13.82 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.