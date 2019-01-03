Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Target Price at $3,511.10

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,451.22 ($45.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. UBS Group raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,815 ($36.78) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total value of £232,762.14 ($304,144.96).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

