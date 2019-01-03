Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 121.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 69.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,470.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 401,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.