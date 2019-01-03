Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.93. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,375,000 after purchasing an additional 549,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,952,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after purchasing an additional 260,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,952,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after purchasing an additional 260,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,392,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,653,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

