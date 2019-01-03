Brown & Brown (BRO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 35,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,191. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

