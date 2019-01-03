Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,816,347 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 4,603,176 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,194,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 47.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,259,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,247,000 after buying an additional 2,668,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,232.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,057,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after buying an additional 1,969,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 750,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,824,000 after purchasing an additional 610,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

