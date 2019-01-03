Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,817 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,152,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,390 shares in the company, valued at $356,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

