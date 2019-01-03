Bullion Market Capitalization Reaches $611,554.00 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bullion has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Bullion has a market capitalization of $611,554.00 and $5.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bullion coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00015502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006482 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00234405 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014583 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bullion Profile

CBX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,026,185 coins. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bullion’s official website is bullion.one. Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx.

Bullion Coin Trading

Bullion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

