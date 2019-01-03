Burst (BURST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $381,585.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $381,585.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,011,747,876 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinroom and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

