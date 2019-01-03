Cae Inc (CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CAE by 3,246.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth about $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 48.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $510,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.57 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

