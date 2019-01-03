Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 247wallst.com reports. UBS Group currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $585,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,053,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

