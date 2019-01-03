Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

